Man arrested for allegedly raping woman on SU’s campus in 2018
Rodman Lavalais is accused of raping a woman on Southern University's campus in October of 2018. (Source: EBRSO)
By Mykal Vincent | October 17, 2019 at 9:02 AM CDT - Updated October 17 at 9:02 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man is behind bars after allegedly raping a woman on Southern University’s campus in 2018.

According to arrest reports, a woman called Rodman Lavalais, 20, on Oct. 27, 2018, and asked if he would stay with her because she felt “weird, weak, and wobbly” after going out with friends.

She explained to Lavalais that she was not interested in sex, police say.

The report says Lavalais told her to “stop faking like she was drunk” and proceeded to rape her.

Lavalais was arrested by Southern University Police on third-degree rape charges. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a $1,000 bond.

