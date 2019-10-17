Having lost election, will Rick Webre return to Ascension OHSEP?

“Webre, at the 11th hour, ran on a qualifications platform and has now endorsed the candidate with no qualifications to be parish president,” Painter said Thursday. “I can only assume he has been offered that job or another for his endorsement. I will keep an open mind and hire the best-qualified person for that job when the time comes along with all other administration positions, which have not been promised to anyone at this time. I hold no bias to Webre,” Murphy said.