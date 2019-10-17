FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunrise temps Thursday expected to be in the 50s

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No need for the umbrella today – grab your jacket instead; it’s a nice, cool October morning.
With temperatures starting out in the low to mid 50°s, we’re some 15 – 20 degrees COOLER than this same time yesterday. There’s no rain in our forecast but it looks as if clouds will linger throughout much of the day – expect a sun/cloud mix, light NE winds and an afternoon high only reaching 71°.
Overnight, mostly cloudy and still pleasantly cool, a low of 57°; tomorrow, add a few showers to your Friday forecast but only isolated coverage – 20% - and staying mild – a high in the mid 70°s.
