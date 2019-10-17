FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cool temps, clouds persist through Friday morning

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As expected, clouds got a bit thicker through Thursday afternoon, but everybody stayed dry. The filtered sunshine also meant a slow warm-up, with most WAFB neighborhoods topping out in the 60s for the daytime high. For Baton Rouge, Thursday was the first time since April 19 with a daytime high under 70°. Those clouds will persist through the evening and overnight, and you can expect cloudy to mostly cloudy skies for the Friday morning’s start. Daybreak temperatures Friday will be in the upper 50s around metro Baton Rouge.