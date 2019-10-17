FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cool temps, clouds persist through Friday morning

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As expected, clouds got a bit thicker through Thursday afternoon, but everybody stayed dry. The filtered sunshine also meant a slow warm-up, with most WAFB neighborhoods topping out in the 60s for the daytime high. For Baton Rouge, Thursday was the first time since April 19 with a daytime high under 70°. Those clouds will persist through the evening and overnight, and you can expect cloudy to mostly cloudy skies for the Friday morning’s start. Daybreak temperatures Friday will be in the upper 50s around metro Baton Rouge.
The regional forecast for Friday and the weekend hinges on what becomes of the low pressure area in the western Gulf. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) labeled it Potential Tropical Cyclone #16 (PTC 16) at 10 a.m. Thursday, with the expectation the system will soon be named Nestor. PTC 16 appears to be a messy, elongated storm on satellite and it’s unlikely to develop a textbook circular shape between now and it’s expected landfall Saturday.
The NHC’s latest forecast track keeps PTC 16/Nestor south of the Louisiana coast and takes it into the Florida Panhandle Saturday morning. Peak winds could climb to or above 50 mph as it works its way across the northeastern Gulf.
While a landfall in Louisiana appears to be highly unlikely, the latest storm track gets close enough to the Bayou State to prompt Tropical Storm Warnings across the southeastern parishes. In addition, a Coastal Flood Advisory is posted for southeast Louisiana and includes parishes surrounding lakes Pontchartrain and Maurepas into Saturday morning.
The reality is that PTC 16/Nestor is unlikely to have much of an impact for Louisiana, even for most of the southeastern parishes. The latest NHC guidance suggests winds will remain below tropical storm force for most, if not all, of the state. In addition, while the coastal margins could see from 1” to 3” of rain, most of the region stays relatively dry.
The Storm Team’s Friday forecast calls for a sun/cloud mix in the afternoon, with a spotty shower or two and highs around 70° to the lower 70s. In addition, we keep the WAFB region mostly dry Saturday and Sunday too, with spotty to isolated showers posted both days and highs rebounding into the 80s for the weekend as well.
In fact, Monday appears to be a much more significant weather day for WAFB communities, as the next cold front sweeps out of the northwest through the state during the latter part of the day. Preliminary indicators suggest Monday’s front could produce widespread 1” to 2” totals, with locally higher amounts, and the NWS Storm Prediction Center has already indicated a slight risk for severe weather with the front.
Behind Monday’s front, the extended outlook calls for highs in the 70s through the rest of the week. Skies should clear Tuesday, with a mostly sunny Wednesday. After that, we could see another round of rain developing Friday into Saturday (Oct. 25 and 26).
