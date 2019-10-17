Family still waiting for trial three years after daughter allegedly killed by boyfriend

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - It has been three long years since a Prairieville couple’s daughter was killed.
The family has been through a devastating flood and an array of emotions. On Wednesday, Oct. 16, their daughter’s alleged killer, Justin Smith, was supposed to go to trial, but for the third time, it was delayed. Now, Brent and Ann Barney say they’re tired of waiting for justice.
“You watch so much TV and you just imagine that it goes by fast and it’s over, but it doesn’t,” Ann said. “It drags on and on and you just keep thinking that they forgot about my baby. I just want them to do whatever they’re going to do with him so we can maybe find some peace.”
After the most recent continuation, that peace is starting to seem like a pipe dream.
“The month you know you’re going to trial is the hardest. It’s when you do the most praying for strength so you can listen to everything and make it through it. You do a lot of crying and then you get a phone call and they say it’s postponed again," said Ann.
Now, Smith’s second degree murder trial is slated to begin in August of 2020.
Smith and Dusty dated before her murder. Her parents were unsure if they were still dating at the time of her death.
"I got a phone call, August 2016, that my daughter was being sent to the hospital. She was unresponsive,” Ann said. "She had been beat, brutally beaten. They finally let us see her and she didn't look like my daughter. She was strangled and they had done surgery from the front to the back of her head and she was in a coma. He had beaten every inch of her body."
PREVIOUS STORIES:
Dusty was on life support for nearly two weeks before her parents and her doctors made the tough decision to discontinue life support.
"They took her off on the 22nd of August and they arrested Justin Smith because he was with her that night,” she said.
Smith has been locked away in the Ascension Parish Jail since her death.
Little did Ann and Brent know, that was just the start of a long, agonizing process.
“It’s anger, it’s frustration, it’s bewilderment,” Brent said. “You just can’t figure out why it would keep getting granted these delays."
Now, all they want is justice to be carried out for their daughter.
“No family should have to endure three and a half years of waiting for a trial,” he said.
WAFB reached out to the Ascension Parish District Attorney’s Office about the delays in this trial. We were told it’s not uncommon for cases to take multiple years to go to trial and this case has had some extenuating circumstances that have resulted in its delay.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.