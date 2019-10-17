Driver crashes into Rotolo’s in Walker

WALKER, La. (WAFB) - A driver was taken to the hospital after crashing her car into the side of Rotolo’s Pizzeria in Walker.
Officials with the Walker Police Department say the female driver had some sort of medical condition that caused her to crash into the side of the restaurant. The incident happened Thursday, Oct. 17 around 1:30 p.m. at the Rotolo’s on Walker South Road.
Police say some people on the scene sustained minor injuries, as did the driver, who was taken to a local hospital.
