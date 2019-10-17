Driver crashes into Rotolo’s in Walker

The driver of this vehicle sustained minor injuries after crashing into the side of Rotolo's Pizzeria in Walker. (Source: Walker Police Department)
By WAFB Staff | October 17, 2019 at 4:06 PM CDT - Updated October 17 at 4:06 PM

WALKER, La. (WAFB) - A driver was taken to the hospital after crashing her car into the side of Rotolo’s Pizzeria in Walker.

Officials with the Walker Police Department say the female driver had some sort of medical condition that caused her to crash into the side of the restaurant. The incident happened Thursday, Oct. 17 around 1:30 p.m. at the Rotolo’s on Walker South Road.

Police say some other people in addition to the driver were injured as well. (Source: Walker Police Department)

Police say some people on the scene sustained minor injuries, as did the driver, who was taken to a local hospital.

