Date set for Maleah Davis bridge dedication in Southwest Arkansas

HEMPSTEAD COUNTY, AR (KSLA) - The date has been set to honor the life of Maleah Davis with a bridge dedication ceremony in Southwest Arkansas.
The event will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. The ceremony will dedicate the Red Lake Bridge as the “Maleah Davis Memorial Bridge” over the Interstate 30 at exit 18.
Maleah Davis was a 4-year-old girl from Houston, Texas who was reported missing in early May of 2019.
On May 31, her remains were discovered in the area of the on-ramp at exit 18.
On June 4, Hempstead County Sheriff James Singleton requested a permit from the Arkansas Transportation Department for a sign to honor not just the memory of Maleah Davis, but other exploited children throughout the nation.
