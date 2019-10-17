Beware of phone phishing scam pretending to be your bank

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -- Have you ever been contacted by someone claiming to be your bank asking whether you actually made a certain transaction?
An attorney is sharing his experience, as a cautionary tale, after this situation happened to him.
Pieter Gunst shared the phishing attempt on Twitter:
He explained how someone called him claiming to be with his bank. That person asked about an a transaction made in a different state. According to his Twitter thread, Gunst said he did not make that transaction.
To move forward with verifying the account, the alleged scammer asked Gunst for his member number, not a bank account number. Then that person said they sent him a text message with a verification PIN.
Gunst said he received a text from his bank with a code to verify his account. Then they asked him to verify other transactions listed on his account.
Gunst confirmed that he made the other transactions. Then the caller asked for his account PIN. That’s when he recognized red flags.
That’s when Gunst hung up the call, then called his bank’s fraud department.
Gunst explained how the caller was able to access his account.
Gunst shared at the end of the thread that he has reset his passwords and filed a police report.
Carmen Million, the CEO & President of the Better Business Bureau of South Central Louisiana, said it doesn’t matter how educated or how smart you are anybody can be a victim of a scam.
“If the situation and the timing is correct anybody can be a victim,” Million said. "In this case, he was almost scammed. Thank God he heard some of the warning signs.”
Million recommends that if consumers find themselves in a similar situation to do exactly what Gunst did. Hang up and call the customer service number listed on your bank statement.
“Contact them and find out if it really was them and that way if there is a compromise you can work it out. You’re calling them so you know it’s a legitimate number,” she said.
You can also report the scam online through the Better Business Bureau’s Scam Tracker.
