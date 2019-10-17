Balloon release scheduled for woman killed in what appears to be domestic violence incident

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On Thursday, Oct. 17, friends and family will gather to remember Jessica Clark with a balloon release.
Clark was killed Oct. 7, and investigators say she was a victim of domestic violence at the hands of her ex boyfriend, Terrell Anthony.
We’re told by officials that Anthony’s tracking device from a previous incident was not working at the time.
The balloon release takes place at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17 at Memorial Stadium, located at 1750 Foss St.
