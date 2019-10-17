Ascension Parish School Board asks for public input on Bluff Ridge Primary, Bluff Middle attendance zones

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish School Board is hosting a pair of meetings to gather public input before deciding the attendance zone for the new Bluff Ridge Primary and Bluff Middle schools, which are scheduled to open in the fall of 2020.
Parents are asked to fill out an online survey or attend one of the two scheduled meetings.
MEETINGS
- Tuesday, Oct. 29 - 6 p.m., Prairieville Middle
- Wednesday, Oct. 30 - 6 p.m., Dutchtown Middle
The school board is considering attendance zones for the existing four schools (Dutchtown Primary, Spanish Lake Primary, Dutchtown Middle, and Prairieville Middle). The goal is for no other schools or feeder systems to be impacted.
“There is a tremendous amount of research and data review that goes into this process,” said Superintendent David Alexander. “We engaged the services of independent consultant Mike Hefner to assist with boundary planning. Hefner is one of the most experienced demographers in Louisiana, and he has been recognized as an expert witness in State and Federal courts on matters involving demographics and boundary planning.”
The school board’s Strategic Planning Committee has created three draft attendance zone options, but would like to get input from the community before moving forward. The three plans can be viewed online here.
It should be noted that Bluff Ridge Primary and Bullion Primary will feed into Bluff Middle, which is set to open in fall of 2020. The school board will determine the two new attendance boundaries together, meaning the boundary option ultimately selected for Bluff Ridge Primary must match the boundary for Bluff Middle.
The draft plans can be viewed below.
PLAN A
PLAN B
PLAN C
Click here for more information.
