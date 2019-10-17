Amber Alert cancelled: Children kidnapped from Copiah Co. home found safe

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Amber Alert was cancelled after both children kidnapped from Copiah County were found Thursday morning.
The Copiah County Sheriff’s Department was searching for two children who were taken from their babysitter shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday evening.
Copiah County Undersheriff Derrick Cubit says 28-year-old Tenna Dixon is the mother of three-year-old Dior Wade and one-year-old Zaire Wade. She, along with her boyfriend, 29-year-old Derek Young, kidnapped the children from their great grandmother’s home at gunpoint.
According to MHP, both Dior and Zarie Wade have been found and are safe.
