Action Jackson helps tenants stranded in Baton Rouge apartment

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The people who live at the Turner Plaza apartments on North Street say the elevator in one of the buildings has been out for more than three weeks, which has left many of them stranded.
“I can’t go to wash our clothes or nothing to the laundry mat, can’t get nobody to go to the store for you,” said one resident.
The apartment provides low income housing, especially for people with disabilities.
“I had to cancel a doctor’s appointment the other day,” said one resident.
“I can’t walk at all, and I miss all my doctor appointments,” said another resident.
The CEO for the East Baton Rouge Parish Housing Authority, Jay Daniels, claims there’s a special part needed to fix the elevator, which is why repairs are taking so long. His office released the following statement:
“East Baton Rouge Parish Housing Authority (EBRPHA) is working diligently with its elevator service contractor to ensure that the elevator at Turner Plaza apartment complex is repaired as soon as possible. Meanwhile, stairwells in each of the four buildings provide access to the families in the 30 units affected by the issue.
The safety and well being of the residents are our top priority. We placed a repair call on September 27 seeking service from our contractor, and have been unsatisfied with Kone’s services, an elevator company in the city.
Kone ordered the first mechanical part four days after our initial service request. Then, on October 9, Kone technicians found that the mechanical issue needed a different part, which was ordered (we have been unable to determine a date of order by speaking with Kone). On today, we have been promised by Kone that the required part will arrive and be installed tomorrow, October 17.
The residents in buildings 13, 14, 15, and 16 are affected by the mechanical issue. However, there are stairwells at both ends of each building so access is readily available. The fire department has been notified of the inoperable elevator in the event of an emergency.”
The EBRPHA buildings are located in the 4500 block of North Street in Baton Rouge.
