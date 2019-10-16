Waitr CFO, two board members resign

“We would like to thank Jeff for his dedication to Waitr and Bite Squad since he joined Bite Squad in 2016,” Price, chief executive officer, said in a statement. “We are grateful for a strong finance and accounting team - including our Chief Accounting Officer Karl Meche who has over 20 years of experience leading accounting, treasury, SEC reporting, internal audit, tax and compliance – who will be a great asset until we find a permanent replacement for Jeff."