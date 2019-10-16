Waitr CFO, two board members resign

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Waitr’s chief financial officer is resigning, as are two board members, the food delivery company announced today.
CFO Jeff Yurecko will resign effective Nov. 1, 2019, according to a news release from the company. Yurecko’s resignation comes two months after Waitr announced that founder and then-CEO Chris Meaux was being replaced by Adam Price. Meaux founded Waitr in Lake Charles.
“We would like to thank Jeff for his dedication to Waitr and Bite Squad since he joined Bite Squad in 2016,” Price, chief executive officer, said in a statement. “We are grateful for a strong finance and accounting team - including our Chief Accounting Officer Karl Meche who has over 20 years of experience leading accounting, treasury, SEC reporting, internal audit, tax and compliance – who will be a great asset until we find a permanent replacement for Jeff."
Board members Sue Collyns and Scott Fletcher have also resigned from the board.
“Jeff, Sue and Scott’s decisions to resign were not related to a disagreement with the Company over any of its operations, policies or practices,” the news release reads.
