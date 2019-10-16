Student shot near George Washington Carver High School in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Police tape surrounded an intersection near George Washington Carver High School on Tuesday morning (Oct. 15).
Around 9:30 a.m., a student was shot in the hip at the intersection of Metropolitan Street and Higgins Boulevard in the Desire neighborhood.
Police said after being shot, the male student, who is in the 11th grade, ran onto campus for help.
In a written statement, the school said shortly after the wounded student made it to the school, someone fired shots at the campus.
Parents of other students arrived at the scene and expressed concern over the gun violence near the school.
"Very, very concerned…I have a son in the 11th grade over there,” said Byron Reynolds.
A grandmother who did not want her name used expressed outrage.
"These children are trying to go to school…what's the reason for all this going on? Why all the violence? They need to stop the violence. These kids are out here trying to get an education and it's really awful,” she said.
For hours, the school was on lockdown, but school officials said no one on campus was hurt.
Once police cleared the crime scene, Kevin Baylor checked his daughter out of school early.
"Kind of makes you concerned though because you know it's, it's not necessary, you know it's not necessary,” said Baylor.
By 1 p.m. all the school’s students were released.
Reynolds said he is considering transferring his son to a school out of state.
"I’m at the point of being ready to send him out of town to go to school…than to go to school down here because he’s not a bad [kid], you know, my son’s doing what he’s supposed to do, so I don’t want him to get hit and he’s doing the right thing,” Reynolds said.
Police are asking anyone with information on the shooter or shooters to call Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
