St. Charles Parish woman arrested after niece dies in hot car

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Deputies in St. Charles Parish arrested a 48-year-old Lezly Sanabria on Tuesday (Oct. 15) and booked her with the negligent homicide of her 2-year-old niece.
Officers said on Oct. 4, Sanabria brought the child with her shopping, but forgot to take her out of the car when they got home. Sanabria went to her car about six-hours later and found the child unconscious and not breathing, deputies said.
The heat index that day was 102-degrees outside of the car.
Police said that means it could have reached 125 to 140 degrees inside in as quickly as just 15 minutes.
Based on the investigation, detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Lezly Sanabria for Negligent Homicide.
On October 15, 2019, detectives made contact with Lezly Sanabria at her residence, where she was placed under arrest, transported to the Nelson Coleman Correctional Center in Killona, LA where she was booked accordingly.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.