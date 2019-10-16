SHOWCASING LOUISIANA: National Hansen’s Disease Museum

​Elizabeth Schexnyder, the curator of the museum, described that complex web of emotions, saying, "​You were either here because you were diagnosed with leprosy or you were here because you were helping find a solution to the problem of Hansen’s disease. So there was a certain amount of freedom being here. Of course, that meant separation from family, so that’s always a burden and it’s life-changing, not just for the patient, but for the family they left behind.”