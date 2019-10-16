Saints practice report: Brees, Kamara, Cook and Smith miss practice

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Alvin Kamara (ankle, knee) and Jared Cook (ankle) both missed practice for the Saints Wednesday. Drew Brees (thumb) and Tre’Quan Smith (ankle) also did not practice Wednesday. Defensive end Trey Hendrickson (neck) did practice on a limited basis.
Sean Payton said after Sunday’s game that Kamara went into the ankle with an a swollen ankle and injured his knee during the game.
The team is preparing for the possibility of Kamara and Cook not being able to play by signing running back Zach Zenner and tight end Brian Parker. Zenner played with the Detroit Lions when Joe Lombardi was offensive coordinator there.
The team released linebacker Stephone Anthony.
