Report: Alvin Kamara has ‘High Ankle-Type Injury’

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Not only does it remain to be seen how effective Alvin Kamara will be in Sunday’s game in Chicago. But, there’s a concern now whether or not the Saints do-it-all running back will play at all.
According to the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Kamara’s dealing with a high ankle-type issue that’s expected to limit him in practice this week.
Kamara, according to Pelissero, still has hope of playing against the Bears.
Leading up to last weeks game against the Jaguars, Kamara was a late add to Thursday’s injury report after being limited in practice that day and not practicing on that Friday. And Kamara was noticeably limping in Sunday’s game against the Jaguars.
He did play in 39 of 66 offensive snaps against the Jaguars, finishing with 11 carries for only 31 yards and seven catches for 35 yards.
