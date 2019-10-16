POLL: Nearly half of EBR parents believe their children should leave the parish for better job opportunities

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - New research released on Oct. 15 by the Baton Rouge Area Foundation shows that 45% of parents believe their children should leave East Baton Rouge Parish when they become adults.
Over ninety percent of parents who were polled said that “job opportunities” would make children growing up in Baton Rouge stay in the capital city.
BRAF released its annual “City Stats” report on Oct. 15. The LSU Public Policy Research Lab, the organization commissioned by BRAF to conduct the research, surveyed 504 parish residents in June.
Unemployment increased by .5 percent in the parish between 2017 and 2018 from 3.4 percent to 3.9 percent. The median household income for the parish in 2017 was $51,436.
Forty-five percent of those surveyed said they are “living comfortably” in the parish due to their personal income. Thirty-eight percent of those surveyed said they are “getting by,” nine percent are “finding it difficult,” and seven percent are “finding it very difficult.”
Eight percent of parents said that their children should stay in East Baton Rouge Parish. Forty-four percent said their children leaving the parish “doesn’t matter” for their job opportunities.
The data is important considering people under the age of 19 make up the largest segment of the parish’s population at 26.2 percent. People between the ages of 20 and 34 made up the second-largest population segment at 26 percent.
African American parents made up the largest segment of parents who said their children should leave the parish.
Forty-eight percent of East Baton Rouge Parish residents are white, forty-four percent are African American, four percent are Hispanic, Three percent are Asian, One percent are considered “other” ethnicities.
At least half of those surveyed support Louisiana’s Industrial Tax Exemption Program, known as ITEP. Thirty-three percent of those surveyed did not support ITEP and seventeen percent did not answer the survey question.
Seventy-six percent of the parish’s 440,956 residents were born in Louisiana.
BRAF has been conducting the “City Stats” surveys since 2008.
