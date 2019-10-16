Halloween preparation and safety tips

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Here’s a reminder for parents, Halloween is just over two weeks ago.
That gives you enough time to prepare the kids Halloween costumes.
When it comes to safety, there are a few things to keep in mind.
Reflective and bright colored costumes are great for kids trick-or-treating at night. It makes them more visible and easy to spot.
Also consider getting them light-up necklaces so they have a source of light while walking in the dark.
Donna Travis, the owner of Party Time Baton Rouge, explained if your child wants to wear a Halloween mask to make sure it fits their face well.
“You want to make sure the kids can see so if you have a mask like this you can see the hole for the eyes are really bigger so it makes it easier to see," Travis said. "But if you have a mask like this where the eyes are a little bit smaller you can always trim it with a pair of scissors. Because it’s latex it’s very easy."
And this is another great mask. It just goes over your mouth so then your eyes are open and you can just put makeup on the top half so that is easier for them as well.”>
