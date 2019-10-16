Gulf system given 50% chance of tropical development by weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An area of low pressure in the Gulf of Mexico has been given a 50% chance for tropical development over the next five days.
Current models suggest the system will be near or along the southeastern Louisiana coast sometime Friday or Saturday.
The area of low pressure is currently in the Bay of Campeche just offshore of the Mexican Gulf Coast. The National Hurricane Center says slow development is possible and a tropical or subtropical cyclone could form late this week over the Gulf as the system tracks to the northeast.
Formation chances over the next 48 hours is at 30%, but that increases to 50% over five days.
On Tuesday, the system was centered over land and displayed little organization. As of Wednesday morning, however, the core of the low-pressure area has moved over water just off the Mexico Coast and is demonstrating a better overall pattern. Pending development, the storm would become Invest 98L.
Both the GFS and ECMWF (Euro) models show additional organization as it moves to the northeast through Friday and into the weekend.
One model suggests a “stretched” system with impacts arriving as early as Friday morning along the SE Louisiana coast and continuing to move to the northeast and away from Louisiana by Saturday morning. The main threat here would be coastal rains and coastal flooding. The GFS suggests winds could achieve a small envelope of low-end tropical-storm intensity.
The Euro model also impacts SE Louisiana but the arrival time is later on Friday with impacts ending later on Saturday. The Euro’s depiction is not nearly as elongated, and like the GFS, low-end tropical-storm intensity is a possibility as the system approaches Louisiana.
As with the GFS, the primary impacts would be coastal rains and coastal flooding.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.