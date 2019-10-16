Stubborn sinus infections? Might be time for the next step

“Symptoms from sinusitis like facial pain or pressure, congestion, runny nose, fever or discolored mucus typically last a few days, but for some people they can persist for weeks,” said Dr. Christian Hall, a board-certified ear, nose and throat physician specializing in rhinology at Sinus and Nasal Specialists of Louisiana. “At that point, we’ll have the conversation with a patient about how long is too long to deal with symptoms and begin looking at it as a chronic issue.”