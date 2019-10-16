Stubborn sinus infections? Might be time for the next step

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge General will host an October 23 Lunch and Learn event on sinusitis, or sinus infections, which affect more than 30 million adults in the U.S., especially in the South.
“Symptoms from sinusitis like facial pain or pressure, congestion, runny nose, fever or discolored mucus typically last a few days, but for some people they can persist for weeks,” said Dr. Christian Hall, a board-certified ear, nose and throat physician specializing in rhinology at Sinus and Nasal Specialists of Louisiana. “At that point, we’ll have the conversation with a patient about how long is too long to deal with symptoms and begin looking at it as a chronic issue.”
During the lunch and learn, Dr. Hall will discuss the difference between acute and chronic sinusitis and when it may be time for the next step – sinus surgery – to get back to breathing easy.
The noon event will be held at BRG’s Bluebonnet campus, with lunch provided. The event is free, and registration is required.
Information provided by Baton Rouge General.
