FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunrise temps Thursday expected to be in the 50s

While the Gulf is certainly warm enough to support a tropical system, the atmospheric setup is not optimal for development. However, given its proximity and the expected track to the northeast, the southeastern parishes of Louisiana needs to get prepared for potential a tropical house call. At this stage, 96L (it would be named Nestor if it were to become a tropical storm) does not look to be much of a problem for most of the WAFB region. Current indications are that whatever it is and/or how much it might develop, the main storm energy and rain will stay well to the south and east of the Capital City.