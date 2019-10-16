FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunrise temps Thursday expected to be in the 50s

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As expected, the rains moved out of the Baton Rouge metro area by midday Wednesday. While some neighborhoods did get a few peaks of sunshine, clouds were slow to thin through the afternoon. However, skies will become mostly clear overnight and into early Thursday, with sunrise temperatures in the low 50s for the capital region, bringing on a real fall feel.
After a fair and cool start to the day, clouds will return through Thursday afternoon, but it stays dry and less humid through the day, with afternoon highs around 70° to the lower 70s. Plan for a sun/cloud mix Friday with a couple of showers in the afternoon and a high in the mid to upper 70s.
Our attention to the western Gulf has increased considerably over the last 24 hours as the disturbance that was over land in southern Mexico has now moved into the Bay of Campeche. With that, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) now has development chances set at 50% and has tagged that area of low pressure as Invest 96L.
While the Gulf is certainly warm enough to support a tropical system, the atmospheric setup is not optimal for development. However, given its proximity and the expected track to the northeast, the southeastern parishes of Louisiana needs to get prepared for potential a tropical house call. At this stage, 96L (it would be named Nestor if it were to become a tropical storm) does not look to be much of a problem for most of the WAFB region. Current indications are that whatever it is and/or how much it might develop, the main storm energy and rain will stay well to the south and east of the Capital City.
The GFS model brings a broad system along the southeastern coast Friday and then rapidly sends it off to the east. The ECMWF model (the Euro) also has rains arriving along the coast Friday and lingering into Saturday. The Euro also sends a little more rain deeper into southeast Louisiana, but like the GFS, it’s not a substantial inland rain event. At this time, it looks like the main threat to Louisiana will be coastal rains and potential coastal flooding.
After a mostly dry Sunday, a cold front will approach from the northwest Monday and is expected to be a more significant weather system for our area than the weekend tropical “sideswipe.” Showers and thunderstorms are likely during the latter half of Monday as the front passes, with a few showers possibly lingering into the early hours of Tuesday.
After highs in the 80s Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, cooler and drier air should keep highs in the mid 70s Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday of next week (Oct. 22 through 24). After that, the First Alert extended outlook calls for spotty to isolated afternoon showers Thursday, Oct. 24, with rain chances set at 30% Friday and Saturday (Oct. 25 and 26).
