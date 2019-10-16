FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Showers continue with cold front behind them

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As expected, it’s a rainy Wednesday morning throughout SE LA and SW MS; FIRST ALERT Doppler radar is already active with light to moderate rainfall.
A few isolated storms are also possible as this system moves eastward during the morning commute – allow extra drive time. The cold front that’s responsible for all the wet weather will push through south Louisiana over the course of the next several hours – so this isn’t an “all day rain”; in fact, we’re looking at clearing skies and drier conditions by afternoon – our high will only top out in the mid 70°s.
Overnight, partly cloudy and noticeably cooler – a low of 53°; tomorrow, a sun/cloud mix – light northeasterly winds, a cool afternoon high of 73°.
