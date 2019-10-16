Fight over St. George boundary might not be over days after incorporation vote

"Last Saturday’s election was a defining moment for our city and parish. As the Mayor-President of Baton Rouge and of all the residents in East Baton Rouge Parish, it is my responsibility to make decisions that I believe are in the best interest of everyone. After evaluation of the referendum surrounding the incorporation of the City of St. George, I have met with senior advisors and legal counsel to discuss RS 33:4 of State Law, as we explore all options. I am determined to find a path forward that is best for ALL of the citizens of this parish and not a portion of our population.