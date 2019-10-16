Family of special needs teen asking for help saving life of her puppy

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - The family of a special needs teen rescued a puppy for their daughter, and now, the family needs help saving that puppy’s life.
The Humane Society of Louisiana (HSL) says a local animal rescuer, Amanda Carter, heard about a boxer puppy that needed a new home. She decided to adopt the puppy for her daughter, Gracie, 14, who suffers from numerous ailments and is wheelchair-bound. Carter traveled to Vernon Parish to pick up the puppy, but soon after bringing him home noticed there was blood in his urine.
Carter took the puppy, named Axel, to the vet several times. Axel finally ended up staying at the LSU Veterinary Clinic for ten days. HSL says vets have performed numerous tests, including exploratory surgery, x-rays, an ultrasound, and a CT scan. The cost of the care, which includes three different vets, medicine, boarding, special food, diapers, and puppy pads, has reached more than $12,000. Even with the extensive care, HSL says Axel has still not completely recovered and has more vet exams ahead of him.
During the ordeal, Gracie bonded with Axel over their shared physical challenges. Gracie’s family knows how important he is to her and wants to do everything they can to save him. HSL says Carter and her husband have spent their savings on Axel’s care and don’t have enough to pay his mounting medical bills.
The Carter family is asking for donations, which can be made via Carter’s PayPal account. Those wishing to make donations may also call the LSU Small Animal Clinic at 225-578-9600. Callers must identify Axel and the Carter family as the beneficiaries of their donation.
“We feel that Gracie and Axel, who have both been through so much, deserve to be together and we’re hoping that others will support us in making sure that this happens! No donation is too small and this cause is near and dear to our hearts,” said Carter.
“We see the efforts that Mr. and Mrs. Carter are making both for Axel and for Gracie, and we feel we should help however we can,” said Jeff Dorson, director of HSL.
HSL has donated $100 towards Axel’s care. The organization also plan to hold a fundraiser in Denham Springs in the near future. At the event, Gracie and Axel will be presented with HSL’s Lifetime Friends award. Details about the fundraising event have not yet been released.
