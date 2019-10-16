EF-1 Tornado confirmed near Lebleu Settlement

LEBLEU, La. (KPLC) - The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado touched down near Lebleu Settlement this morning.
The tornado touched down near Hecker Road and traveled northwest impacting River, Dennison, and Sidney Leger Roads before dissipating.
Damages include snapped trees, a front porch awning torn off a home, and an RV that flipped out of a driveway and landed on a house causing considerable damage to the wall and roof of the brick house. Other properties sustained damage as well. To read the full report click HERE.
No injuries were reported.
An EF-1 tornado means wind speed reached up to 110 mph.
