DC sniper accomplice with Louisiana ties to ask Supreme Court for resentencing

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAFB) - One of the men who terrorized the Washington area in a spree of killings in the fall of 2002, now known as the “D.C. sniper attacks,” will have another day in court on Wednesday.
The Supreme Court will hear from attorneys for Lee Boyd Malvo, who alongside Baton Rouge native John Allen Muhammad killed 10 people and injured others in attacks that took place 17 years ago and paralyzed the nation’s capital.
More than seven years after his arrest, Malvo admitted to shooting a man in Hammond, Louisiana in 2002. John Gaeta was shot at a mall in Hammond after getting a flat tire. He played dead while Malvo and a second man, who authorities believe was Muhammad, stole his wallet.
Louisiana State Police were also able to link the weapon Malvo and Muhammad used in the DC slayings to the 2002 murder of Hom Im Ballenger in Baton Rouge.
Malvo, who was 17 at the time of the killings, is asking the court to allow him to be resentenced because a pair of Supreme Court cases in recent years held that courts must consider a minor’s age before sentencing.
Starting in 2005, the court held that minors cannot be sentenced to death. In subsequent years, the court also barred sentences of life-without-parole for offenses other than murder.
