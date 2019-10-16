ACTION JACKSON: Man claims city-parish neglecting responsibilities; mayor’s office responds

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Kendall Miles says he’s been fighting with the city for a year trying to get them to fix an old culvert at his home on Elmwood Drive.
He says the concrete drain is now collapsing, causing dangerous sinkholes in his yard.
“They did a dye test and they took pictures, and they would be back in a few weeks to start construction and they never came back," said Miles.
Miles says his biggest fear is losing his home.
“As a homeowner, it got me kind of worried because what about if my house flood because they fell? So now that’s on me,” said Miles.
One of the sinkholes measures approximately 30″ deep. Miles says he’s hopeful the city will step in and address the issues soon.
“They'll call me about their taxes, but they won't come and fix the stuff that they supposed to fix. I'm paying for it. Please come fix it,” said Miles.
The mayor’s office sent following statement:
“We are aware of the issue. It is in our queue of maintenance requests. We did send out an inspector to reexamine the old drainage system today. We will make the appropriate repairs as soon and as efficiently as possible.”
