Woman’s Hospital offers mobile mammograms

Information provided by Woman’s Hospital
Woman’s Hospital offers mammograms at the main hospital in Baton Rouge, at West Feliciana Hospital and on traveling mobile coaches so patients can find a time and location that is convenient for them.
The coaches provide onsite mammograms to women in 22 Louisiana parishes at churches, workplaces, grocery stores, community centers and more.
More than 95 percent of breast cancer cases are treated successfully when detected early, and according to the American Cancer Society, women ages 40 and older should receive annual mammograms.
Both coaches feature 3D mammography technology, which assists in diagnosing cancer as early as possible.
Breast cancer affects women of all races, socioeconomic statuses and geographic areas, and the coach’s exterior design reflects the diverse women it will serve throughout Louisiana.
The coach is generally open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and appointments are recommended.
For more information visit womans.org/mammogram or call 225-590-7036 to schedule a mammogram.