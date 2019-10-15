Weather, wind a concern for crews stabilizing Hard Rock construction site

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Fire Chief Tim McConnell said the city’s biggest concern about the Hard Rock construction site is wind and weather.
Crews are still looking for two people who are trapped inside the rubble. At least one of them is dead.
They are searching the upper levels, which have a few voids, giving rescuers hope that the worker is still alive.
The city has brought in experts and engineers from around the world to help stabilize the building.
Workers are wearing masks during the operation because of pulverized concrete floating in the air. The city is continuing to urge the public to stay away from the area. Some areas are still under an evacuation order.
While the collapse is under investigation, some victims could begin to file lawsuits.
The Hard Rock company released a statement that they had nothing to do with the building of the collapse, but several other entities were involved in the project from the ground up.
Before any facts can be determined, legal experts say the building needs to be stabilized and more information needs to be gathered. With dozens injured and at least two killed, FOX 8 legal analyst Joe Raspanti says someone is most definitely going to face litigation.
“There's going to be more finger pointing than a house with six brothers and a broken vase, there's going be a whole bunch of lawyers sitting around a big table there are going to be a million depositions,” he said.
Raspanti says it could be anywhere from three to five years before any legal resolution is reached for victims of the collapse.
