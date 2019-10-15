Student arrested following alleged poisoning at St. Thomas More High

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) - Deputies in Lafayette Parish are investigating an alleged poisoning at St. Thomas More High School, according to KLFY.
The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office says three students are involved in a potential poisoning on the school’s campus on Oct. 9.
One juvenile was arrested and charged with aggravated battery.
The Diocese of Lafayette released the following statement to KLFY:
“The Diocese of Lafayette is aware of an incident last week involving three students at St. Thomas More High School. When the incident occurred, the school’s administrative team, along with the school resource officer, immediately followed all proper protocols, providing medical care to the students involved and notifying parents and law enforcement, in accordance with Diocesan policy and civil law. Following the school’s internal investigation of the incident, necessary disciplinary action was taken.”
In an unconfirmed report, a parent who wished to remain anonymous told KLFY that a student gave another student a bottle of Gatorade mixed with block aid, which completely burned the inside of the student’s mouth.
The parent then said another student sat in some of the same liquid that was on a bench which burned through his clothes.
The investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2019 KLFY/WAFB. All rights reserved.