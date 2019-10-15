Pedestrian killed following hit-and-run in Denham Springs

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - Officials are investigating a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian in Denham Springs.
According to the Denham Springs Police Department, the crash happened just after 6 a.m. on Pete’s Highway near the intersection of Edgewood Drive. Police say a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene.
The victim, who has yet to be identified, was pronounced dead by the Livingston Parish Coroner’s Office.
A portion of Pete’s Highway was closed completely as crews worked to process the scene.
The investigation is ongoing. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.