Pedestrian killed following hit-and-run in Denham Springs
Denham Springs Police say a person was struck and killed in a hit and run on Pete's Highway. (Source: WAFB)
By Mykal Vincent | October 15, 2019 at 7:14 AM CDT - Updated October 15 at 8:19 AM

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - Officials are investigating a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian in Denham Springs.

According to the Denham Springs Police Department, the crash happened just after 6 a.m. on Pete’s Highway near the intersection of Edgewood Drive. Police say a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene.

The victim, who has yet to be identified, was pronounced dead by the Livingston Parish Coroner’s Office.

A portion of Pete’s Highway was closed completely as crews worked to process the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. Check back for updates.

