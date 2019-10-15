Police investigating fatal stabbing in New Roads

NEW ROADS, La. (WAFB) - A man has died after being stabbed in New Roads, according to the city’s police chief.
Chief Kevin McDonald tells WAFB that the man was stabbed in an apparent altercation on Oct. 15. The man drove himself to a local hospital where he later died.
Very few details are available at this time, including the man’s identity. The case remains under investigation by the New Roads Police Department.
This is a developing news story. WAFB will update this story when more information is available.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.