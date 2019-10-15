Police investigating deadly shooting on N. 38th Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police homicide detectives are investigating the shooting death after a deceased man was found lying on the ground on N. 38th Street.
Police identified the victim as Armond Green, 41, who was found with gunshot wounds in the 600 block of N. 38th St. around 7:25 a.m. Monday.
The motive and possible suspects are unknown, according to police.
Anyone with information on this shooting death is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.
