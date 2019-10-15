One transported with gunshot wounds from I-10 near Bluebonnet

First responders located a shooting victim in a vehicle on the shoulder of I-10 near Bluebonnet. (Source: Raycom)
By Mykal Vincent | October 15, 2019 at 7:09 AM CDT - Updated October 15 at 8:05 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was injured in a shooting Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened sometime around 6 a.m. on Oct. 15. Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office say they located the victim in a vehicle on the shoulder of I-10 near the Bluebonnet Boulevard exit. It is unknown where the shooting originally took place.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Details are limited. Check back for updates.

