One transported with gunshot wounds from I-10 near Bluebonnet

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was injured in a shooting Tuesday morning.
The shooting happened sometime around 6 a.m. on Oct. 15. Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office say they located the victim in a vehicle on the shoulder of I-10 near the Bluebonnet Boulevard exit. It is unknown where the shooting originally took place.
The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.
Details are limited. Check back for updates.
