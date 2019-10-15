Missing teen from Jefferson Parish may be in Zachary, police say

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - The Zachary Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager from Jefferson Parish.
Family members told authorities that Marjorie Buisson, 15, might be in the Zachary area.
The family provided a photo of Buisson taken in the 2016-2017 school year.
Buisson is described as a 5 ft. 5 in. tall, weighing approximately 130 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with any information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Zachary Police Department at (225) 654-9393.
