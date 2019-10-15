Missing teen from Jefferson Parish may be in Zachary, police say

Marjorie Buisson, 15, is missing from Jefferson Parish, LA. Officials with the Zachary Police Department say family members believe Marjorie may be in the Zachary, LA area. (Source: Zachary Police Department)
By Nick Gremillion | October 15, 2019 at 3:23 PM CDT - Updated October 15 at 3:32 PM

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - The Zachary Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager from Jefferson Parish.

Family members told authorities that Marjorie Buisson, 15, might be in the Zachary area.

The family provided a photo of Buisson taken in the 2016-2017 school year.

Buisson is described as a 5 ft. 5 in. tall, weighing approximately 130 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Zachary Police Department at (225) 654-9393.

