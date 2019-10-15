Medicare open enrollment starts Oct. 15, check your coverage plans here

(WAFB) - Open enrollment for Medicare begins Oct. 15 and ends Dec. 7. During this period, those covered by Medicare — people 65 and older — can change their health plan and prescription drug coverage for 2020.
For many people, the Medicare open-enrollment process can be confusing with its alphabet plans. Part A is hospital insurance, Part B is medical insurance, Part C is Medicare Advantage (offered by private companies approved by Medicare such as an HMO) and Part D is prescription drug coverage. Even if you’ve been happy with your coverage, open enrollment is the time to double-check what you have and make changes.
Policyholders should have received a “Plan Annual Notice of Change,” which lists any changes in your plan, such as a possible increase in cost or coverage areas.
The notice will compare the benefits in 2020 with those you’re currently receiving. Be sure to check your prescription drug plan to ensure that the medications you need will still be covered. If a drug you take is no longer covered, you may want to switch plans. If you didn’t get your notice, which should have been mailed last month, contact your plan.
To help you review your options, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) have redesigned the “Medicare Plan Finder” on medicare.gov.
Medicare’s Plan Finder makes it easier to compare coverage options and shop for plans.
If you need help with Medicare, call 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227) or go to Medicare.gov.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.