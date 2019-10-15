Map on St. George website has boundaries going straight through homes

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - There are plenty of opinions on how the lines for St. George were drawn, but it’s got some spinning in circles more than others.
Taking a look at the map on the official St. George website, it appears some of the boundary lines cut right through a handful of businesses, properties, and houses. One side of the Chateaux Dijon apartment complex is located in Baton Rouge, while the other half is located in St. George, according to the provided map. Another curious cut-out is one that borders the edge of Jones Creek Road. The St. George boundary line appears to cut right down the middle of the garage of a home and through the pond in the back of the property. The rest of the street and neighborhood is part of the new city.
A woman who lives at the home told WAFB she wasn't able to vote on the St. George proposal when she went to the polls. She says she didn’t know she could not vote on the incorporation until she looked at her ballot.
“We have other maps that are probably more precise, including some that [St. George organizers] gave us made from aerial photography, which is what we really used on the ultimate authority on the boundaries,” said Registrar of Voters Steve Raborn.
The registrar says the digital file size for the aerial photographs they used is incredibly large and the Google map outline may have been more website friendly.
“We had other instances of that, where the map that they have on their website looks like it went through a building and when we referred to the aerial photography map, it was either entirely included or excluded," Raborn said.
The line for people who are caught in the middle will most likely be determined on a case-by-case basis, said the registrar.
