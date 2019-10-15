Map on St. George website has boundaries going straight through homes

Taking a look at the map on the official St. George website, it appears some of the boundary lines cut right through a handful of businesses, properties, and houses. One side of the Chateaux Dijon apartment complex is located in Baton Rouge, while the other half is located in St. George, according to the provided map. Another curious cut-out is one that borders the edge of Jones Creek Road. The St. George boundary line appears to cut right down the middle of the garage of a home and through the pond in the back of the property. The rest of the street and neighborhood is part of the new city.