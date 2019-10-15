LSU basketball picked No. 3 in SEC preseason poll

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU basketball team has been picked third in the annual Southeastern Conference men’s basketball preseason poll.
The Tigers are coming off an SEC Championship season that saw LSU post a 28-7 overall record and 16-2 in the league. LSU was 9-0 on the road in the SEC and then tied for the longest winning road streak in the nation. Last season, LSU advanced to the NCAA Sweet 16 before falling to Michigan State.
Kentucky is the overall preseason favorite for the ninth consecutive season and the 15th time since the 1998-99 season. Florida is the second choice, ahead of LSU, with Auburn and Tennessee rounding out the top five.
The season begins Friday, November 8.
Predicted Order Of Finish
1. Kentucky
2. Florida
3. LSU
4. Auburn
5. Tennessee
6. Alabama
7. Mississippi State
8. Ole Miss
9. Georgia
10. South Carolina
11. Arkansas
12. Texas A&M
13. Missouri
14. Vanderbilt
