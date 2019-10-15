LDH schedules statewide vaccines ahead of peak flu season

(WAFB) - With flu season starting, the Louisiana Department of Health is scheduling a flu vaccination days throughout the state. These one-day clinics will allow people to come in and get a flu shot at little or no cost to the patient.
“Getting vaccinated not only protects you from the flu, but it also protects those around you, including those who are more vulnerable to serious flu illness,” said Dr. Frank Welch, immunization director for the Louisiana Department of Health. “A flu shot is your best defense in both reducing your chances of getting the flu and spreading it.”
These vaccination clinics are open to the public, and walk-ups are welcome. Wear short or loose-fitting sleeves and bring your private insurance, Medicaid or Medicare card with you. For those without insurance, there will be no cost.
