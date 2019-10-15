JOBS: Southern University hosting job fair for medical marijuana program

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern University Agricultural Research and Extension Center’s Southern Institute for Medicinal Plants will be hosting a job fair on Monday, October. 21.
The Institute is hosting the fair for its medicinal marijuana program partner, Ilera Holistic Healthcare.
Candidates will be interviewed on-site from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Ag Center’s Multipurpose Building located at 14600 Scenic Highway.
Positions available:
- 6 Cultivation Technicians
- 2 - Packing (hiring within 60-90 days out)
- 2 - Trimmers (hiring within 60-90 days out)
- 2 - Extracting (hiring within 60-90 days out)
- 2 Sales and Education Outreach Reps
- 1 Controller
Applications will also be available for other upcoming positions.
The first shipments of legal medical marijuana became available to approved Louisiana pharmacies on Aug. 6.
Nine pharmacies across the state are licensed to sell the product, and more than 120 doctors have signed on to issue medical marijuana orders.
