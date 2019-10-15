72-hour arraignments could cut costs for EBR Parish, keep people from sitting in jail waiting to see judge

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - There’s now some new information on a plan to speed up court cases and potentially save money in East Baton Rouge Parish.
District Attorney Hillar Moore talked Tuesday, Oct. 15 about moving to 72-hour arraignments. He says the current system has led to over $1 million in prison costs because people who were jailed were waiting to go before a judge.
“So we look forward to a lot of cooperation and a lot of help, although it’s going to be tough. We’re going to have issues, problems, but we hope that we learn from them as we go along and the next few weeks we’ll get better and better,” Moore said.
Moore says these quicker arraignments could shorten the whole process by about eight weeks per case.
