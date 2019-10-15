FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Soggy weather continues for the next few days

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Not as much activity this morning on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar as there was early yesterday; however, keeping the umbrella nearby is still a very good idea.
Watch for areas of patchy fog during your morning drive – temperatures in the upper 60°s to lower 70°s; by mid to late morning, scattered showers will return – by mid to late afternoon, coverage will increase to (at least) 60%, a high back in the low/mid 80°s.
Overnight, lingering scattered rain – a low in the upper 60°s; showers tomorrow morning then clearing skies, light northerly winds, and daytime high Wednesday in the mid to upper 70°s.
