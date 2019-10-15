FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Showers continue overnight with cold front behind them

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is highlighting a tropical disturbance currently over Central America that’s expected to move into the western Gulf over the next couple of days. The NHC is giving that area a 40% chance of tropical development as it moves to the north and northeast towards the Central Gulf Coast. While significant tropical development seems unlikely at this time, that system could produce scattered showers and t-storms for the central Gulf Coast region during the upcoming weekend. The Storm Team is not overly concerned about a named storm landfall for Louisiana, but there’s the potential for a couple of inches of rain over the weekend for portions of Louisiana and Mississippi.