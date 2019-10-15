FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Showers continue overnight with cold front behind them

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Showers and thunderstorms will continue into Tuesday evening and overnight, with rain likely for the Wednesday morning commute. That Wednesday morning drive could be a real mess, compounded by areas of fog. Daybreak temperatures will be in the upper 60s to around 70° for metro Baton Rouge.
A cold front will be sliding through the state during the first half of Wednesday, delivering widespread rains. Fortunately, the rains will taper off through the early afternoon and we could see some breaks in the clouds by the mid to late afternoon. Highs Wednesday will only reach the low to mid 70s for most WAFB neighborhoods, but everyone will notice a nice drop in humidity through the afternoon and early evening.
Thursday will be dry, but plan for a sun/cloud mix to mostly cloudy skies through the day. Sunrise temperatures will be in the low 50s and an afternoon high around 70° to the lower 70s. After a morning start in the mid 50s for the capital region, Friday afternoon will warm into the mid to upper 70s under partly cloudy skies to a sun/cloud mix. The Storm Team will also add a 20% rain chance for Friday afternoon and early evening.
The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is highlighting a tropical disturbance currently over Central America that’s expected to move into the western Gulf over the next couple of days. The NHC is giving that area a 40% chance of tropical development as it moves to the north and northeast towards the Central Gulf Coast. While significant tropical development seems unlikely at this time, that system could produce scattered showers and t-storms for the central Gulf Coast region during the upcoming weekend. The Storm Team is not overly concerned about a named storm landfall for Louisiana, but there’s the potential for a couple of inches of rain over the weekend for portions of Louisiana and Mississippi.
Our next cold front is scheduled to pass through the area Monday, Oct. 21, bringing another round of showers and t-storms to the area. Rains could linger into the first half of Tuesday before finally clearing out as the front moves to the south and southeast of the WAFB region.
The extended forecast into next week calls for fair to partly cloudy skies Wednesday and Thursday (Oct. 23 and 24) with isolated showers possible that following Friday (Oct. 25).
