Family looking for missing 16-year-old St. Charles Parish girl

BOUTTE, La. (WVUE) - The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in locating a 16-year-old girl who was reported missing Saturday afternoon.
Jamesha Jackson ran away from home on Saturday (Oct. 12). She was last seen near Highway 90 in Boutte.
Jackson is 5’2 weighing approximately 110 lbs. She was last seen wearing a peach colored Nike Shirt with black yoga pants.
Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Jamesha Jackson is asked to contact Detective Holly Laurent at 985-783-1135 or 985-783-6807.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.