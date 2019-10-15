Fall Greens Madisonville

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Leah Chase was known as the “Queen of Creole Cuisine.” She was famous for not only her acclaimed gumbo z’herbes, but also other dishes with greens. This dish is my ode to her, as well as her hometown of Madisonville, Louisiana.
Prep Time: 1 hour
Yields: 2 to 4 servings
Ingredients:
1 bunch mustard greens
1 bunch spinach
1 cup minced uncooked bacon
¾ cup diced onions
¾ cup diced celery
¾ cup diced red bell peppers
¾ cup minced garlic
3 quarts chicken stock
½ pound tasso, diced
½ pound smoked ham, diced
½ pound andouille, diced
1 tsp thyme leaves
1 tbsp filé powder
salt and cayenne pepper to taste
granulated garlic to taste
Louisiana hot sauce to taste
Method:
Rinse greens 2–3 times under cold running water to wash away all soil and grit. Remove and discard any bad leaves. Remove and discard large center stems then coarsely chop greens. Set greens aside.
In a large, heavy-bottomed stockpot over medium-high heat, add bacon and render fat. Cook bacon until crispy then add onions, celery, bell peppers, minced garlic, stock, and meats. Sauté 12–15 minutes.
Add thyme and filé powder, then season to taste with salt, cayenne, granulated garlic, and hot sauce.
Add greens and continue to cook 15–20 minutes or until greens are extremely tender.
Remove from heat and serve as a vegetable side dish or stuffing for chicken and fish.
