ESPN: LSU QB Joe Burrow jumps up to top spot in Heisman Watch
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By Josh Auzenne | October 15, 2019 at 12:53 PM CDT - Updated October 15 at 12:53 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The performance by LSU quarterback Joe Burrow against Florida has moved him to the top of the Heisman Watch list, according to ESPN.

Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts had held the No. 1 ranking all season prior to this week.

ESPN.com writers vote on candidates throughout the season.

Below is the top five:

  1. Joe Burrow, QB - LSU
  2. Tua Tagovailoa, QB - Alabama
  3. Jalen Hurts, QB - Oklahoma
  4. Jonathan Taylor, RB - Wisconsin
  5. Justin Fields, QB - Ohio State

Burrow was 21-of-24 for 293 yards and three touchdowns against the Gators in a 42-28 win.

