ESPN: LSU QB Joe Burrow jumps up to top spot in Heisman Watch

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The performance by LSU quarterback Joe Burrow against Florida has moved him to the top of the Heisman Watch list, according to ESPN.
Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts had held the No. 1 ranking all season prior to this week.
ESPN.com writers vote on candidates throughout the season.
Below is the top five:
- Joe Burrow, QB - LSU
- Tua Tagovailoa, QB - Alabama
- Jalen Hurts, QB - Oklahoma
- Jonathan Taylor, RB - Wisconsin
- Justin Fields, QB - Ohio State
Burrow was 21-of-24 for 293 yards and three touchdowns against the Gators in a 42-28 win.
