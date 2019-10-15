Coach Odums previews Texas Southern

Texas Southern had ball at its own 12 and 4:48 left when the Tigers marched downfield as a 50-yard reception to Donnie Corley from Williams moved the ball to the Miner 22-yard line. A pair of Malik Webb receptions got the ball to the 9-yard line but a costly sack on the ensuing play moved the offense back to the 17. TSU would get as far as the 12-yard line for the potential game-tying 30-yard field goal, which went wide right.