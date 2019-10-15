Coach Odums previews Texas Southern

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern head coach Dawson Odums will preview Saturday’s game against Texas Southern in Houston.
Southern is coming off a win 34-28 at home against Prairie View A&M.
Ladarius Skelton scored on a 6-yard run after Southern blocked a punt and Devon Benn added a late touchdown run to help the Jags hold off the Panthers.
The Jags defense came up big in the game. Southern got an interception of its own from Tamaurice Smith. The Jaguars capitalized on the turnover with a 3-yard touchdown pass from Skelton to Hunter Register to give Southern a 14-7 lead at the half. Jordan Lewis made a huge fourth-down tackle for loss to secure the lead going to the dressing room.
Prairie View’s Jaylen Harris picked off a Skelton pass and returned it 35 yards for a touchdown to pull the Panthers even at 14-14 in the third quarter. Southern regained the lead on Cesar Barajas’ 44-yard field goal and then stretched its advantage to 31-21 on a Benn powerful touchdown run. He bowled over Drake Cheatum following a blocked punt.
Texas Southern is coming into the matchup with a loss after falling to Missouri S&T with a final score of 23-20.
Missouri S&T would strike first with an interception return for a touchdown early in the first quarter for a 7-0 lead. Two drives later, TSU would settle down as Devin Williams and Dominic Franklin went to work as Williams connected on back-to-back 23-yard receptions followed by Franklin’s 8-yard touchdown run with 8:25 left as the game was tied 7-7 midway through the first quarter.
Texas Southern had ball at its own 12 and 4:48 left when the Tigers marched downfield as a 50-yard reception to Donnie Corley from Williams moved the ball to the Miner 22-yard line. A pair of Malik Webb receptions got the ball to the 9-yard line but a costly sack on the ensuing play moved the offense back to the 17. TSU would get as far as the 12-yard line for the potential game-tying 30-yard field goal, which went wide right.
