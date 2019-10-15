BBQGuys hiring as online retailer expands its Baton Rouge headquarters

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - BBQGuys is hosting an October job fair in an effort to expand its online sales operations.
The Oct. 25 job fair will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Dumas Conference Center at the Baton Rouge Community College Mid City Campus, 201 Community College Drive.
The company is seeking both entry-level and experienced professionals to expand its online sales operations in Baton Rouge.
BBQGuys specializing in selling grills and smokers, outdoor kitchens, patio furniture and other outdoor leisure products.
To see the full list of featured jobs, to learn more about the company, and to post a résumé, visit louisianajobconnection.com/bbqguys.
The event is open to the public and will include an opportunity to learn about BBQGuys and speak with company representatives.
Attendees are encouraged to dress professionally and bring a copy of their résumé.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.